Double delight for Germany at the Ironman World Championships

(CNN) History was made at this year's Ironman World Championships with German athletes winning both the men's and women's races for the first time.

After Jan Frodeno claimed his third world title in a course record, it was left to first-time winner Anne Haug to complete an impressive double success for Germany

Haug also became the first German woman to win the grueling Hawaii event and her victory was somewhat unexpected given a tough field which included four-time champion Daniela Ryf

However, as the Swiss battled with a stomach bug to finish 13th, Haug ran a blistering marathon to cement herself in the history books.

"The whole run felt pretty amazing. I just concentrated on myself and tried not to over pace. It worked pretty well," she said after finishing the race in a time of 8 hours, 40 minutes and 10 seconds.

