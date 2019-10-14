In pictures: Simone Biles
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday, October 10.
Biles competes in the balance beam final of the 2013 World Championships.
Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships.
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the women's all-around final of the 2014 World Championships.
Biles waves to the crowd after finishing first in the overall standings of the women's finals of the 2015 P&G Gymnastics Championships.
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.