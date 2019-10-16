Plant takes 'selfies,' showing possibility of plant-powered devices

(CNN) A plant has taken the world's first plant-powered selfie as part of research that could lead to major advances in data collection for conservation efforts.

The plant -- known as Pete the fern -- is part of a trial looking at the use of microbial fuel cells at ZSL London Zoo, according to a statement from the organization.

These cells allow Pete to create energy that powers a camera and takes his own photo. Researchers say their findings could enable major progress in conservation efforts.

"Plants naturally deposit biomatter as they grow, which in turn feeds the natural bacteria present in the soil, creating energy that can be harnessed by fuel cells and used to power a wide range of vital conservation tools remotely, including sensors, monitoring platforms and camera traps," said Al Davies, ZSL's Conservation Technology Specialist, in the statement.

The ultra-low powered camera is made by US firm Xnor.ai

"Most power sources have limits -- batteries must be replaced while solar panels rely on a source of sunlight -- but plants can survive in the shade, naturally moving into position to maximise the potential of absorbing sunlight -- meaning the potential for plant-powered energy is pretty much limitless."

