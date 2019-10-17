Former Nazi guard, 93, to stand trial in Germany over thousands of camp murders

(CNN) A 93-year-old former guard at a Nazi concentration camp will go on trial in Germany on Thursday on the charge of being an accessory to thousands of murders.

The man, known as "Bruno D," will face a Hamburg court over the deaths of 5,230 people after he joined the SS as a guard between August 1944 and April 1945.

The former Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, northern Poland.

Prisoners in Stutthof were killed by being shot in the back of the neck, poisoned with Zyklon B gas, and denied food and medicine, court documents allege. The defendant could be considered complicit in the crimes because he prevented the escape, revolt and rescue of the prisoners, a spokesperson for Hamburg's district court told CNN.

Despite his advanced age, the defendant is being tried in a youth court because he was 17 years old when he joined the SS as a guard at the camp, according to a press release from Hamburg's district court.

Read More