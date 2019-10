(CNN) New Zealand raised the bar once again at this Rugby World Cup by booking its place in the semifinals with a seven-try, 46-14 mauling of Ireland.

The combination of consistently scintillating play from the All Blacks and sloppy errors from Ireland made this match a mismatch from the first to the 80th minute.

New Zealand will now play England in a week's time for a place in the World Cup final.

More to follow...