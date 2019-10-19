Breaking News

    Yes Yes Yes wins The Everest and scoops record $4.8 million prize

    Updated 1414 GMT (2214 HKT) October 19, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The newly created Saudi Cup in February 2020 will offer a purse of $20 million with a first prize of $10 million.
    Photos: The richest horse races in the world
    The newly created Saudi Cup in February 2020 will offer a purse of $20 million with a first prize of $10 million.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    The Pegasus World Cup was the richest horse race in 2018, with an improved prize fund of $16 million. The event was re-imagined for 2019 with a reduced pot of $9M for the dirt race and $7M for a separate turf race.
    Photos: The richest horse races in the world
    Eye-popping prizesThe Pegasus World Cup was the richest horse race in 2018, with an improved prize fund of $16 million. The event was re-imagined for 2019 with a reduced pot of $9M for the dirt race and $7M for a separate turf race.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    The $12 million Dubai World Cup was usurped by the Pegasus, but still offers an eye-watering $7.2 million for the winner. Godolphin&#39;s Thunder Snow won in 2018 and 2019.
    Photos: The richest horse races in the world
    Dubai World CupThe $12 million Dubai World Cup was usurped by the Pegasus, but still offers an eye-watering $7.2 million for the winner. Godolphin's Thunder Snow won in 2018 and 2019.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Now considered Australia&#39;s richest race, The Everest is also the world&#39;s richest race over turf with the prize pot almost $10M. The race&#39;s prize fund is set to rise even further in 2020.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The richest horse races in the world
    The EverestNow considered Australia's richest race, The Everest is also the world's richest race over turf with the prize pot almost $10M. The race's prize fund is set to rise even further in 2020.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Considered by many as the unofficial fourth leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, the Breeders&#39; Cup Classic is the second richest race in North America. The prize pot is $6 million with the winner scooping just over half.
    Photos: The richest horse races in the world
    Breeders' Cup ClassicConsidered by many as the unofficial fourth leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, the Breeders' Cup Classic is the second richest race in North America. The prize pot is $6 million with the winner scooping just over half.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Europe&#39;s richest race is the Prix de l&#39;Arc de Triomphe, the epitome of Parisian chic at the revamped Longchamp racecourse. In 2018, the winner earned $3.2 million out of a fund of $5.6M. Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori (pictured) holds the record for most race wins (six), including dual triumphs on Enable.
    Photos: The richest horse races in the world
    Prix de l'Arc de TriompheEurope's richest race is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the epitome of Parisian chic at the revamped Longchamp racecourse. In 2018, the winner earned $3.2 million out of a fund of $5.6M. Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori (pictured) holds the record for most race wins (six), including dual triumphs on Enable.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11