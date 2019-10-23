Breaking News

    Simone Biles will throw out a first pitch during the World Series. Why we're flipping out

    By Allen Kim, CNN

    Updated 2118 GMT (0518 HKT) October 23, 2019

    Simone Biles will throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series.
    (CNN)Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was chosen to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series.

    Biles, a Houston native, is no stranger to the mound. She previously threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game in 2016.
    It was one of the most memorable first pitches in recent memory, as she did a side aerial flip before throwing the ball.
      Biles will follow former Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann, who threw out the first pitch during Game 1.
      Fellow Olympian and World Champion boxer Marlen Esparza will call "Play ball" prior to Biles' first pitch, and the national anthem will be sung by US Air Force Airman First class Leah Fox.
      The Washington Nationals lead the series after they defeated the Astros 5-4 in Game 1.

      CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this story.