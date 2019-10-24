Satellite captures rare images of atmospheric gravity waves

(CNN) A rarely-seen natural phenomenon has been captured on camera as it pulses through clouds over the ocean.

Atmospheric gravity waves can be seen in satellite images taken by Australian weather forecast service Weatherzone on Monday and Tuesday.

The images show the waves spreading out from the coast of Western Australia , sending ripples through clouds over the Indian Ocean.

The gravity waves were triggered by thunderstorms, with cold air flowing out from the squalls resulting in a disturbance in the atmosphere.

is thrown into the water, then the wave travels out from that source." "The atmosphere is a big body of gas that acts like a fluid," said Ben Domensino, a meteorologist at Weatherzone . "It is exactly the mechanism as when a rockis thrown into the water, then the wave travels out from that source."

