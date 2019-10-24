China to host first expanded edition of FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

(CNN) Some of the world's biggest soccer clubs will travel to China in 2021 after the country was announced as host of the first expanded edition of the Club World Cup.

The competition, which currently features seven teams -- the winner from each confederation's major continental tournament -- will be expanded to 24 teams for the first time.

"It is a historic decision for football," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, speaking at a FIFA council meeting in Shanghai. "The new [tournament] will be a competition which anyone who loves football is looking forward to. It is the first real and true Club World Cup where the best clubs will compete.

"It will allow us to generate significant revenues but I want to underline this, very, very clearly ... FIFA will have zero out of this because we will reinvest this in football."

