Russian soldier kills 8 colleagues in mass shooting at Siberian military base

By Nathan Hodge and Mary Ilyushina, CNN

Updated 1644 GMT (0044 HKT) October 25, 2019

Moscow (CNN)Eight Russian servicemembers were killed in an apparent shooting spree at a military base in Siberia on Friday, Russia's top law enforcement agency said in a statement.

According to the statement from the Investigative Committee, a soldier allegedly opened fire on colleagues at a military garrison near the city of Chita, killing two officers and six enlisted personnel. A suspect in the case, Private Ramil Shamsutdinov, a member of Unit 54160, had been detained, the Investigative Committee said.
According to the Russian defense ministry, the shooting occurred at around 6:20 p.m. local time during a change in a guard shift. Eight servicemembers were killed on the spot, and two additional military personnel were injured and taken to a hospital; their condition is not life-threatening, the ministry said.
    A commission of the Russian defense ministry, headed by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, flew to the scene of the incident, and an investigation is underway.
    The Investigative Committee said a criminal investigation had been opened in the case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code: the killing of two or more persons.
    A system of pervasive hazing was once common in the Russian and Soviet militaries, and bullied soldiers sometimes turned their weapons on colleagues. Such cases are relatively rarer today.