Former MLB All-Star Josh Hamilton faces child injury charge

(CNN) Josh Hamilton, a former American League Most Valuable Player for the Texas Rangers, is accused of throwing his eldest daughter on a bed and beating her, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Keller Police Department.

Hamilton, 38, turned himself into Tarrant County authorities on Wednesday and posted bail of $35,000, Tarrant County Court spokesman Justin Davis said.

Hamilton faces one count of injury to a child, a third-degree felony in Texas. People convicted of a third-degree felony in the state face a possible sentence of between two and 10 years in prison.

His next court date has yet to be determined, police spokesman Capt. Chad Allen said.

CNN attempted to reach Hamilton on Wednesday evening but was unsuccessful.

