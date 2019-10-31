Photos: Otzi the Iceman A statue representing Otzi the Tyrolean Iceman, discovered in 1991 in the Italian Schnal Valley glacier, is displayed at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, Italy. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Otzi the Iceman The new model is based on three-dimensional images of the mummy's skeleton as well as forensic technology. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Otzi the Iceman Otzi is an incredibly well-preserved glacier mummy that's 5,300 years old. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Otzi the Iceman Otzi is kept at the museum in a special refrigerated cell. The mummy is regularly sprayed with water so it doesn't dehydrate and break down. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Otzi the Iceman Otzi's weapons, tools and clothing are on display at the museum, including his copper ax. It is the only one like it in the world. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Otzi the Iceman The Iceman's clothing was well-preserved, considering how long it was exposed to the elements. From top left: A shoe with grass interior (left) and leather exterior (right), the leather coat (reassembled by the museum), leather loincloth, grass coat, fur hat, and leather leggings. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Otzi the Iceman An assemblage of equipment associated with the Iceman. From left: stone dagger, bows, leather quiver, tinder fungus, birch fungus and birch bark. Hide Caption 7 of 11