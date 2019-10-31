Trump says he 'can understand' Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

(CNN) US President Donald Trump said he "can understand" Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, when asked whether he felt sorry for her on Tuesday.

"I've been watching her interviews and I've seen it and she has been taking it very personally," Trump said during the interview aired on London-based talk radio station LBC.

He was responding to a question by LBC host and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who had asked whether he felt sorry for the Duchess who is "saying that the press is being really unfair," Farage said.

"I guess you have to be a little bit different than that, but she takes it very, very personally. I can understand it," Trump said.

The US President added that he did not "know her" but had met her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex, during a state visit to the UK in June.

