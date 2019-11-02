Breaking News

    Breeders' Cup Classic: Vino Rosso crosses finish line first

    By Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 0112 GMT (0912 HKT) November 3, 2019

    Santa Anita Park hosts the 36th Breeders&#39; Cup World Championships this weekend.
    (CNN)Vino Rosso, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, finished first at the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.

    It was Ortiz's fourth win on the day and his first Classic win.
    "He's a special horse," he told NBC Sports, which broadcast the race. "He gotten good at the right time."
      One of the horses, Mongolian Groom, was near the front when he pulled up with a back-leg injury.
      "We don't understand the severity of the injury," Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian told NBC.
      This is a developing story. Check back for updates.