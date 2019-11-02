Breeders' Cup Classic: Vino Rosso crosses finish line first

(CNN) Vino Rosso, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, finished first at the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.

It was Ortiz's fourth win on the day and his first Classic win.

"He's a special horse," he told NBC Sports, which broadcast the race. "He gotten good at the right time."

One of the horses, Mongolian Groom, was near the front when he pulled up with a back-leg injury.

"We don't understand the severity of the injury," Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian told NBC.

