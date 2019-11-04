Breaking News

41 migrants found alive in back of truck in Greece, police say

By Elinda Labropoulou, CNN

Updated 1444 GMT (2244 HKT) November 4, 2019

Officers stand next to the refrigerated truck after migrants were found in the back of it on Monday.
(CNN)Police have found 41 people alive in the back of a refrigerated truck during a routine highway check in northern Greece, officials said Monday.

The refrigeration system had not been turned on and the migrants were uninjured, Theodoros Hronopoulos, a police spokesman, told CNN.
A small number of the migrants were taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons, while the rest were taken directly to a nearby police station for identification.
    A Georgian trafficker was arrested, police said. Routine checks on trucks and other vehicles have increased lately, following a number of incidents involving migrants being smuggled through Greece in the back of vehicles.
    Greek newspapers drew parallels between Monday's incident and a more grisly one last month in England, when 39 migrants, all of them believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in the back of a truck 20 miles outside of London.