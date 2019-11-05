Dutch Olympian jailed after 110 pounds of drugs found in car

(CNN) Dutch Olympian Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail after being found with more than 110 pounds of drugs in her car.

The 27-year-old had about 110 pounds of ecstasy and about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine in her possession when she was stopped at a routine border check in Germany in June.

The athlete, who competed in the 4x400m relay at 2016 Rio Olympics, was found guilty of drug smuggling offenses in a court in Kleve, Germany Monday.

Ghafoor said she had thought the drugs were doping materials as she desperately sought to improve her career, the court confirmed to CNN.

However, she would not reveal who had supplied her with the substances over fears for her family's safety.

