UK policeman charged with murder after Tasered ex-footballer dies

London (CNN) A British police officer has been charged with the murder of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson, who died after he was Tasered three years ago.

The 48-year-old former forward for English soccer team Aston Villa went into cardiac arrest after officers used a Taser on him in Telford, central England, in August 2016, according to the UK's PA news agency.

Paramedics were unable to save him and he died around 90 minutes later.

A second officer from the West Mercia Police Force has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Relatives said Atkinson was "not in his right mind" and had health complaints including kidney issues and a weak heart at the time of the incident, reported PA.

