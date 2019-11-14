Pigeons could be losing their toes because of human hair

(CNN) Once used to deliver messages, these days pigeons are often reviled as urban pests.

The birds, common in major cities such as Paris and London, can often be seen struggling to walk due to missing toes and deformed feet.

Now a team of researchers in the French capital have come up with an interesting explanation for the phenomenon.

Previous research had suggested pigeons lose toes due to infections or chemical pollutants, but a new study by scientists from the National Museum of Natural History (MNHN) and the University of Lyon suggests that human hair may in fact be a culprit.

Study co-author Frédéric Jiguet, of MNHN, told CNN he came up with the idea for the study after noticing mutilated pigeons as he walked through the Jardin des Plantes, a botanical garden, in Paris.

