Desmond Tutu: A life in pictures
Updated 1730 GMT (0130 HKT) December 4, 2019
Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid.
He played a key role in South Africa's transition from the apartheid era, including serving as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the direction of then-President Nelson Mandela.
In his later years, he has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations.