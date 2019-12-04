Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images Archbishop Desmond Tutu attends an event in Cape Town, South Africa, in April 2019. Desmond Tutu: A life in pictures

Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images Archbishop Desmond Tutu attends an event in Cape Town, South Africa, in April 2019.

Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid.

He played a key role in South Africa's transition from the apartheid era, including serving as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the direction of then-President Nelson Mandela.

In his later years, he has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations.