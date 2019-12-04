Archbishop Desmond Tutu attends an event in Cape Town, South Africa, in April 2019.
Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images

Desmond Tutu: A life in pictures

Updated 1730 GMT (0130 HKT) December 4, 2019

Archbishop Desmond Tutu attends an event in Cape Town, South Africa, in April 2019.
Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images

Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid.

He played a key role in South Africa's transition from the apartheid era, including serving as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the direction of then-President Nelson Mandela.

In his later years, he has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations.