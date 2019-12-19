(CNN) Juventus took a small step at the top of Serie A thanks to a giant leap from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward scored a spectacular header in his side's 2-1 victory over Sampdoria, launching himself two-and-a-half meters into the air for the game's decisive goal.

Ronaldo appeared to hang in the air as he lined up the header, something opposition manager Claudio Ranieri compared to the sort of vaulting athleticism usually seen on a basketball court rather than a football pitch.

"When (Juventus) scored goals like this, we just have to admire them as two masterpieces. Ronaldo scored in NBA style -- he was up there for an hour and a half," Ranieri told Sky Sports Italia.

Paulo Dybala gave Juventus the lead with a superb volley from the edge of the area, before Gianluca Caprari took advantage of sloppy defending to level the scores.

Read More