Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are gearing up for competition with karaoke, dancing and a bit of sparring with Mike Tyson

(CNN) What are pro tennis stars Serena Williams and Coco Gauff doing to prepare for the first Grand Slam tennis competition of the season? Living it up at a Florida resort, of course.

The duo have been all over social media while they attend a star-studded preseason training camp put on by Serena's trainer Patrick Mouratoglou.

Serena and Coco are joined at the Boca Raton Resort and Club by fitness influencer Shaun T, DJ Bob Sinclar, and tennis players Chris Eubanks, Nicholas David Ionel and Holger Rune.

This December, I wanted to renew with the tradition of organising a team-building camp to prepare for the Australian Open.



Along with Serena, we brought in a new, crazy-talented generation of players, and even some DJs and fitness gurus.



Best. Cast. Ever.#MouratoglouPreseason pic.twitter.com/ApKlSlT6xF — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) December 11, 2019

While they may be training for the Australian Open in January, the crew seems to be having a fantastic time. Mouratolou has been flooding Twitter with videos of the team doing karaoke, choreographed dance numbers and even boxing with Mike Tyson.

Coco Gauff, left, and Serena Williams, pictured in New York City in August, are now gearing up for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The athletes are definitely working hard out on the courts, but are taking part in a bunch of other training activities, as well.

Read More