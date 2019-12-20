JK Rowling under fire over transgender comments

London (CNN) "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has come under fire for expressing support for a woman who lost an employment tribunal over comments she made on social media about transgender people.

Maya Forstater brought a tribunal claim against the Center for Global Development and CGD Europe, an international development think tank, after she lost her job as a researcher following comments on Twitter criticizing UK government plans to allow people to self-identify their gender.

The tribunal determined that Forstater's views were not protected as a "philosophical belief" under the Equality Act 2010.

Details of the tribunal, held between November 13 and 21, were published Wednesday.

The employment judge, James Tayler, wrote in his judgment that he considered Forstater's view to be "absolutist" and "incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others."

Read More