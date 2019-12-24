He ended his own life in a Brisbane city hotel on October 15. He was 32.

A coroner's investigation into Rohani's death is in its very early stages.

The family's lawyer, George Newhouse, says it deserves a full inquest. "His family want to get to the bottom of what happened to their son," said Newhouse, from the non-profit legal service the National Justice Project.

"But more importantly, to examine the systematic failures in the provision of healthcare that left an able-bodied doctor so seriously debilitated and in a state where it appears he took his own life."

Rohani died in Australia, but his family says his mental health problems began thousands of kilometers away in an Australian processing center on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

He was one of thousands of asylum seekers sent there, and the tiny island nation of Nauru, under a policy of offshore immigration detention revived by Canberra in 2012 to address a rush of migrant boats entering Australian waters.

On July 19, 2013, the government announced an extra deterrent -- anyone who arrived after that date would never be resettled in Australia.

Those found to be "genuine refugees" would stay in PNG or Nauru -- or a third country, if a deal was agreed.

Almost seven years on, the policy has had its desired effect.

Between 2008 and 2014, more than 50,000 people embarked on the dangerous sea journey to Australia.

Now, few even try.

Offshore detention may have stopped the boats, but refugee advocates say it has also created a cohort of traumatized people.

Rohani was one of them.

"It's the worst case of abuse and neglect I have ever seen in 48 years of health work," said Gabrielle Rose, a retired academic who acted as Rohani's voluntary advocate in Australia.

"Every system just failed that guy."

Australia's Home Affairs department declined to comment on Rohani's detention or health care, citing privacy issues for the latter.

'Maybe they need you'

Rohani was born in Kabul in 1987. He was the second eldest son of six children, and he spent most of his younger years in his father's village of Tassan in Ghazni province.

"He was very active, he was healthy, and he liked to study," his father, Ahmad Tassangwal, told CNN on the phone from Newcastle in the United Kingdom.

Tassangwal fled Afghanistan in 2001 after Taliban gunmen arrived at the family's home to arrest him. They didn't approve of his university degree and work in agriculture, he said.

"I left my six children and my wife, I was alone for about eight years in England."

Rohani was 14 when his father left, but by the time Tassangwal received permission to remain in the UK, Rohani was himself an adult and, unlike his mother and younger siblings, he wasn't eligible for a family reunion visa.

The two spoke often by phone, and when Rohani scored almost full marks in biology in his senior year at Kabul's prestigious Abdul Hadi Dawe High School in 2006, his father offered to pay for him to study medicine.

Together, they found an affordable program in English at Taishan Medical University in China.

Rohani's father paid for his medical degree with money he earned in the UK.

It wasn't easy. Tassangwal sent money he earned working in the UK to pay for his son's course and living expenses at a student hostel in Taishan in Guangdong province.

Milind Zade lived at the same hostel for most of the five and a half years of their course. He told CNN Rohani was "happy and friendly."

Zade, now a doctor at a hospital in New Delhi, India said Rohani talked about going to work in the UK or even Germany after he graduated.

"He was talking about settling in some European country... We never talked about Australia," he said.



Sayed Mirwais Rohani graduated from Taishan Medical University in late 2012.

Yet, within one year of graduating in late 2012, Rohani paid a trafficker he met in Kabul to take him by boat to Australia, Tassangwal said.

It was 2013. The Afghanistan war had been dragging on for more than a decade, and Taliban militants were escalating their attacks on the capital. They knew who he was, and that he'd studied Western medicine abroad.

"He told me 'I'm not safe in this country, I need to leave my country, I need to go to some safe country,'" Tassangwal said.

Tassangwal told him not to waste years of his life, as he had, trying to gain access to the UK.

"I told him if you go to Australia, it's an English-language country, it's a big country with no economic problems ... you are already a doctor."

"Maybe they need you."

Tassangwal concedes he knew very little at the time about Australian's immigration policy.

"It was my fault. It was my fault, he accepted my decision, my advice," Tassangwal said.

In September 2013, Rohani's boat was intercepted by Australian Border Force agents and, as an " unlawful non-citizen ," he was detained and sent to Manus Island where he remained for almost four years.

On Manus Island

Manus sits to the north of the Papua New Guinea mainland, a location that once saw the jungle-covered island play an important role during World War II as a base for the Allied naval fleet.

Decades later, the dilapidated Lombrum Naval Base was repurposed as an Australian Regional Processi