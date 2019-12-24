(CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will acknowledge that the last 12 months have felt "quite bumpy" in her Christmas Day broadcast.

The 93-year-old monarch will refer to the life of Jesus and the importance of reconciliation in her pre-recorded message, saying "small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding."

She will add: "The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

The Queen did not specify whether she was referring to the political turmoil over Brexit that dominated 2019 in the UK, or whether she was thinking of personal events involving her own family, or both.

