    Tony Hawk announces his mother has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's

    By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

    Updated 1418 GMT (2218 HKT) December 25, 2019

    (CNN)Tony Hawk's mother, Nancy Elizabeth Hawk, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

    The retired professional skateboarder made the announcement on Facebook on Monday.
    "My mom died peacefully this afternoon after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia," he wrote. "We watched helplessly as she slid away -- mentally and physically -- in rapid decline over the last few years. With each visit it became less likely that there would be any signs of recognition."
      My mom died peacefully this afternoon after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. We watched helplessly as she slid away -- mentally and physically -- in rapid decline over the last few years. With each visit it became less likely that there would be any signs of recognition. Instead of dwelling on the painful disease that took her away from us, I would like to honor her with acknowledgement of the successes in her life: She grew up during the Great Depression, had two jobs by age 14, married my father after he enlisted in the Navy during WW2, and managed to raise four kids on a meager budget while providing us with plenty of encouragement and confidence to follow our passions. She earned her doctorate in business management at an age that most would choose to retire from work altogether. She was a surrogate mom and a beacon of warmth to many of my misfit friends with weird hair and difficult backgrounds. She worried when I got hurt skating, but never discouraged me from doing it because she understood the unparalleled joy it brought me. She taught me to treat everyone equally, to embrace diversity and help those in need. She was constantly smiling, had a quick wit and made everyone around her feel special. She adored her grandchildren, and they adored her back. She knew the value of gathering people together, and often planned or hosted big parties for our extended friends and families. She touched many lives with her kindness and I believe she left the world a better place for countless others.  My oldest sister recently found our mom's "end of life" wishes from when she filled out the form in her cognitive days, and her last two answers resonate: "How do you want to be remembered by others?" Her response: "She was funny; adored life, friends, and family." "Would you like any music, songs or readings at your memorial service?" Her response: "Hip Hop music might be nice." So if you knew Nancy Hawk or just want to celebrate her life with us, please raise a glass and play your favorite hip hop tune in her honor. Thanks for everything mom, we love you and we are thankful for your guidance.

      Hawk said his mother grew up during the Great Depression. She had two jobs by age 14, he said, and married Hawk's father after he enlisted in the Navy during World War II. She went on to raise four children and eventually earned a doctorate in business management "at an age that most would choose to retire from work altogether," Hawk said.
      Hawk also described how his mother was supportive of his skating career at a time when most parents might have wanted their children to pursue other interests.
      "She was a surrogate mom and a beacon of warmth to many of my misfit friends with weird hair and difficult backgrounds," Hawk wrote. "She worried when I got hurt skating, but never discouraged me from doing it because she understood the unparalleled joy it brought me. She taught me to treat everyone equally, to embrace diversity and help those in need. She was constantly smiling, had a quick wit and made everyone around her feel special."
      Hawk has been open about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's over the past few years. In October, he spoke at the Alzheimer's Association Greater Michigan Chapter's Chocolate Jubilee about his experiences supporting his mother.
      Hawk said his oldest sister recently found the form containing their mother's end of life wishes. When she was asked how she wanted to be remembered by others, Nancy Hawk had answered: "She was funny; adored life, friends, and family."
        And when she was asked if she wanted any music, songs or readings at her memorial service, she replied: "Hip Hop music might be nice."
        "So if you knew Nancy Hawk or just want to celebrate her life with us, please raise a glass and play your favorite hip hop tune in her honor. Thanks for everything mom, we love you and we are thankful for your guidance."