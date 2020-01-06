Britain's most prolific rapist sentenced to life in prison for 159 sexual offenses

London (CNN) Britain's most prolific rapist has been sentenced to life in prison, after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting 48 different men at his apartment in Manchester over the course of more than a decade.

Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offenses against 48 different men, and must serve 30 years before he is considered for release.

Sinaga, 36, approached men in the early hours of the morning outside nightclubs in Manchester, offering them somewhere to sleep or more alcohol at his home.

Once there he would drug them, then film himself raping them while they slept. Police found evidence linking him to assaults against as many as 190 different people. They said victims were often unaware they had been assaulted.

Sinaga's attacks only came to light in 2017, when a victim woke up and fought him off before going to the police. Police believed he had been carrying out similar attacks for 12 years by that point.

