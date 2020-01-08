Pope kisses nun -- after checking she doesn't bite

Rome, Italy (CNN) A week after he slapped a woman's hand away to free himself from her grip, Pope Francis has bestowed his blessings on a nun, with just one condition: that she doesn't bite.

Walking through a large hall on Wednesday before his weekly General Audience, Francis was approached by a nun who asked for a kiss, calling: "A kiss, Pope!"

The pontiff responded with a joke, replying: "You bite!"

Francis then said "Promise you won't bite?," video from the interaction showed.

The nun nodded and the pope kissed her on the cheek before continuing to greet the crowd.

Read More