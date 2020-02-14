Princess Michael of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips and Lady Helen Windsor on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen&#39;s actual birthday is on April 21st.
Princess Michael of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips and Lady Helen Windsor on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st.

Who's who in the House of Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's line of succession

By CNN Staff

Updated 1243 GMT (2043 HKT) June 7, 2021

(CNN)The moment Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, one of the biggest questions to emerge was how it would impact the royal line of succession.

The short answer: It doesn't. The duke remains sixth in line to the throne -- albeit without a royal title, but he could still move further down the line if the family expands. Harry follows his father, Prince Charles; his older brother, Prince William; and William's three children with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Harry's son with Meghan, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, remains in seventh place, and the couple's new baby daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, is now eighth in the line of succession.
If you're still having a hard time deciphering your Earl of Wessex from your Princess Royal, though, keep reading for a guide to who's who in the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on November 6, 2019. (Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Born: April 21, 1926
What to know: Born third in line to the throne, she was christened Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary after her mother Queen Elizabeth; her paternal great-grandmother Queen Alexandra; and her paternal grandmother Queen Mary.
Prince Albert, later King George VI, proudly sits for a photograph with his young daughter and future monarch, Elizabeth.
The life of a queen: Elizabeth II in picturesPrince Albert, later King George VI, proudly sits for a photograph with his young daughter and future monarch, Elizabeth