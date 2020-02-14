Who's who in the House of Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's line of succession

(CNN) The moment Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, one of the biggest questions to emerge was how it would impact the royal line of succession.

The short answer: It doesn't . The duke remains sixth in line to the throne -- albeit without a royal title , but he could still move further down the line if the family expands. Harry follows his father, Prince Charles; his older brother, Prince William; and William's three children with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry's son with Meghan, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, remains in seventh place, and the couple's new baby daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, is now eighth in the line of succession.

If you're still having a hard time deciphering your Earl of Wessex from your Princess Royal, though, keep reading for a guide to who's who in the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II

Read More