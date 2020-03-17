Manchester bomber's brother guilty of 22 counts of murder in arena attack

London (CNN) The brother of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of the murders of 22 people killed in a suicide bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Hashem Abedi was convicted of 22 counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of conspiracy to cause an explosion, at the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday.

His older brother, Salman Abedi, detonated a bomb which killed 22 concertgoers and injured hundreds more -- many of them children and young people -- as they left Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Hashem Abedi, 22, was in Libya at the time of the attack, but was arrested shortly after the bombing and extradited back to the UK in 2019.

During the six week trial, prosecutors said Abedi "encouraged and helped his brother" knowing Salman "planned to commit an atrocity."

