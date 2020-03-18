Roger Mayweather, former world champion boxer and Floyd Jr.'s trainer, dies aged 58

(CNN) Roger Mayweather, Floyd Jr.'s former trainer and uncle, has died aged 58.

He had long struggled with diabetes, according to a statement on Floyd Mayweather's website.

We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather's passing. Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger's spirit lives on with us forever ♾ pic.twitter.com/MWNsVftoYY — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) March 17, 2020

Widely considered to be one of the world's best boxing trainers, Roger helped coach nephew Floyd to one of the greatest careers in boxing history.

He began working with Floyd in 1996 and, with the assistance of his brothers Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Jeff, helped Floyd to go unbeaten in 50 fights, as he earned a reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," said Mayweather Jr. in a statement.

Read More