Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took a selfie shortly before completing its steepest climb yet on Mars up the Greenheugh Pediment, which tilted the rover 31 degrees.
NASA's Curiosity rover captured its highest-resolution panorama, including more than a thousand images and 1.8 billion pixels, of the Martian surface between November 24 and December 1, 2019.
The cloud in the center of the image is actually a dust tower that occurred in 2010 and was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The blue and white clouds are water vapor.
This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
NASA's Curiosity rover took this selfie on October 11, 2019, in the "Glen Etive" region.
The InSight lander was imaged from above by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Is that cookies and cream on Mars? No, it's just polar dunes dusted with ice and sand.