Meghan reads from 'Duck! Rabbit!' to celebrate son Archie's first birthday

London (CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her son Archie's first birthday with a reading of the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!," as she and Prince Harry took part in an effort to help children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple teamed up with the charity Save the Children to mark Archie's milestone.

In a video posted online -- and filmed by her husband -- Meghan read to Archie from the popular 2009 book and encouraged fans to donate to a number of causes aimed at helping young people.

Harry can be heard giggling behind the camera during the recording.

The video is part of the "Save With Stories" campaign, which has enlisted a number of celebrities to read aloud in short videos posted online.

Read More