Last Nazi message decoded by Britain revealed to mark VE Day

(CNN) The last recorded Nazi message intercepted and decoded by Britain in World War II has been revealed for the first time to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The message -- released by the UK's intelligence and security organization Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ ) -- shows the final words broadcast by a German lieutenant just before surrendering to British forces outside his building on Germany's northern coastal town of Cuxhaven.

On May 7 1945, the lieutenant named "Kunkel" sent colleagues a final farewell message at 7:35 a.m. before closing their communication network "forever."

"British troops entered Cuxhaven at 14:00 on 6 May -- from now on all radio traffic will cease -- wishing you all the best. Lt Kunkel," the message read. "Closing down for ever -- all the best -- goodbye."

In another message, intercepted on the afternoon of May 4, a soldier based on the Danish coast asks if anyone at radio control has any spare cigarettes, before wishing everyone luck. "No cigarettes here," a colleague replies.

