UK police force referred to watchdog after man tased in front of child

(CNN)A UK police force has referred itself to the police watchdog over an incident in which a man was tased in front of his child.
Footage of the incident posted on Twitter showed two officers using a taser on a man at a petrol station, drawing criticism online.
The video does not show what happened before the incident.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released a statement revealing that officers stopped a speeding vehicle just before 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) Wednesday in Stretford, northern England.
The driver, Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, 34, was subsequently arrested and charged, according to the statement. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court Friday. CNN has been unable to reach Mombeyarara's representatives.
Concerns over the deployment of the taser sparked a review by the force's police standards branch and GMP referred itself to police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The body oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.
"We are aware of public concern regarding this arrest and I want to reassure the public that this matter is being reviewed and treated seriously," said GMP's Superintendent Mark Kenny in the statement.
GMP's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins responded to concerns raised by lawmaker Afzal Khan on Twitter Friday about the footage circulating online, saying the matter had been referred to the IOPC.
Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham also released a statement on the incident, saying it is "not at all clear that the level of force used in this instance, particularly in front of a child, was proportionate or justified." He added that he has asked for an urgent and independent review to be carried out.
The force said on Twitter that the child was taken to a close family member following the incident.
Mombeyarara faces two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty; one count of driving at excess speed; one count of not having vehicle insurance; one count of being unfit to drive through drink; one count of failing without reasonable excuse to co-operate with a preliminary test; one count of failing to stop when required to do so; and one count of unnecessary travel.