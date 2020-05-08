UK police force referred to watchdog after man tased in front of child

(CNN) A UK police force has referred itself to the police watchdog over an incident in which a man was tased in front of his child.

Footage of the incident posted on Twitter showed two officers using a taser on a man at a petrol station, drawing criticism online.

The video does not show what happened before the incident.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released a statement revealing that officers stopped a speeding vehicle just before 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) Wednesday in Stretford, northern England.

The driver, Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, 34, was subsequently arrested and charged, according to the statement. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court Friday. CNN has been unable to reach Mombeyarara's representatives.

