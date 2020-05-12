I negotiated canceled flights, an unknown carrier and a 'sleep box' to get to my son
Updated 1152 GMT (1952 HKT) May 12, 2020
We are publishing personal essays from CNN's global staff as they live and cover the story of Covid-19. Jomana Karadsheh is an international correspondent based in Istanbul.
(CNN)It had seemed sensible at the time -- having my British husband take our four-year-old son to the UK as the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in Europe. He wanted to be close to his family and, as a former NHS and military paramedic, he wanted to volunteer to help if needed.
They left Turkey on one of the last flights out to London in March. My son, Alex, is used to me traveling so our goodbyes were relaxed and I was content, sure that if I needed to, I'd be able to just jump on a plane and catch up with them.
