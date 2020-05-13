Packed London Tube trains are the latest symbol of the UK's confused coronavirus response

London (CNN) As thousands of people returned to work across England on Wednesday morning, images of packed London Underground trains have sparked fresh criticism of the government's strategy for easing the country's seven-week lockdown.

Busy trains and platforms in London sparked threats of strike action from one union boss.

Johnson's speech, which seemed to imply that people would be allowed back to work the following day, was criticized by the leader of the opposition, who said it was "quite a thing to spring on people for tomorrow morning," and the chief of one trade union who described the messages as "both confusing and disbelieving."

By Monday morning the government was forced to clarify that people should only return to work on Wednesday, while the other nations in the United Kingdom told people they should continue to remain at home.

In London, as with any major urban area, many people work in the service industry, and many will not have their own mode of transport, so the scenes of packed Tube carriages were somewhat inevitable given Johnson's guidance. And while the government on Tuesday advised people to wear masks in enclosed spaces, they are not mandatory.

At Wednesday afternoon's weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson expressed concern at the number of commuters using London's public transport network, and said the government was urging people to avoid traveling during rush hour.