6 in 10 LGBTI people afraid to hold hands in public, Europe-wide survey finds

London (CNN) Six in ten LGBTI people in Europe avoid holding hands in public for fear of discrimination, according to a major EU survey that lays bare the everyday inequalities faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people and the lack of progress made in stemming it.

The study , which interviewed 140,000 people across Europe, found that 43% of LGBT people had been discriminated against in the past year -- an increase of 6% on the agency's previous survey in 2012.

That trend was even more pronounced for trans people, six in 10 of whom said they had experienced discrimination -- up from 43%.

Authors say the survey, by the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), is the largest of its kind ever carried out. Its findings highlight how in 2020, LGBT people in every European country continue to face difficulties in the workplace, while socializing and even while walking down the street.

"The results show little progress over the past seven years," FRA director Michael O'Flaherty wrote in the foreword. "Imagine being afraid to hold your loved one's hand in public, skipping office banter to avoid divulging with whom you share your life, choosing the long way home to side-step potentially hostile ground, or enduring ridicule every time you show your personal identification," he added.