South Korean football club apologizes for filling stands with 'sex dolls'

(CNN) South Korean football team FC Seoul has apologized after fans accused the club of using sex dolls to fill empty stands at its second game of the K League season.

On Sunday, the club played at home against Gwangju in South Korea's top football championship, which was due to start on February 29 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were barred from the ground as part of measures to prevent the spread of infection, but those watching online noticed something off-color about the mannequins drafted in to fill the stands.

Human fans were banned from the stadium to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some of the figures were holding signs for a company that makes sex dolls, and fans pointed out that they looked like adult dolls rather than mannequins.

"Honestly, if you saw the mannequins you should have thought they were strange," wrote one fan on Instagram.

