Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger got a haircut during the pandemic -- and Pennsylvania's governor does not seem pleased

(CNN) The governor of Pennsylvania wants everyone -- including the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers -- to adhere to guidelines around the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if that means skipping a haircut at a salon or barbershop.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was asked what he thought about Ben Roethlisberger recently getting a haircut and beard trim at a barbershop in the state.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said, not mentioning Roethlisberger by name. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm's way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

"I don't personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don't want to take that chance myself."

