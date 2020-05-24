London (CNN) Boris Johnson came under mounting pressure to sack his controversial chief political aide on Sunday, at the end of a bruising week that saw yet more criticism heaped on his government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers spent much of the weekend loyally defending Dominic Cummings, the enigmatic aide often portrayed as the mastermind behind Johnson's premiership, after it emerged he and his wife traveled 260 miles across England to stay at his parents' property while sick with coronavirus symptoms.

But Cummings' position became more perilous still on Sunday, after fresh claims emerged that he had in fact broken the UK's coronavirus lockdown on multiple occasions throughout April.

The saga has descended into scandal in Britain, quickly becoming a defining moment in the country's much-scrutinized response to the coronavirus pandemic and threatening to undermine the lockdown rules Johnson has spent eight weeks pleading with Britons to follow.

And its timing was particularly unfortunate for the Prime Minister, who has overseen the deadliest Covid-19 outbreak in Europe and who was forced into an embarrassing U-turn on a controversial fee for immigrant health care workers just days earlier.

