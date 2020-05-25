Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings defends lockdown trip amid UK scandal

London (CNN) Boris Johnson's embattled chief aide has defended his decision to drive across England during lockdown, amid a scandal over his movements that has overshadowed the UK government's coronavirus response.

"I don't regret what I did," Dominic Cummings told reporters on Monday after Downing Street took the extraordinary step of putting the special adviser in front of the media to respond to the saga.

Cummings said that he thought making the journey was "the best thing to do," as he needed to seek childcare

He said he did not ask the Prime Minister about his decision to travel outside of London beforehand. "In retrospect I should have made this statement earlier," Cummings accepted.

Johnson has been under intense pressure from across the political spectrum to sack Cummings, the enigmatic aide often portrayed as the brains behind his premiership and populist message, after it emerged he traveled 260 miles to the north of England while his wife was sick with coronavirus symptoms in late March.

