Here's where sports leagues stand on reopening

(CNN) After months of sports season suspensions, professional leagues are trying to figure out how to kick things back into gear.

Teams across various organizations are beginning to reopen their practice facilities for individual players to train. Leagues are in talks to resume their seasons, albeit under very different circumstances. And while sports are unlikely to look the same for a while, it appears that things are moving along.

Here's where each of the leagues stand on reopening.

NFL

- The NFL held a two-hour league virtual meeting on May 19. Among the topics discussed included health and safety -- including the opening of NFL training facilities, which some teams have done.

