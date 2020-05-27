Cat disappears into priest's robes during online sermon

London (CNN) An online sermon being delivered by a senior British clergyman was derailed when an intrepid cat wandered between his legs and disappeared into his robes.

Robert Willis, the Dean of Canterbury, was forced to press paws on his speech when the creature sauntered across the shot and vanished into his cassock.

Video of the cat-astrophe quickly went viral after was shared by Canterbury (ahem) Cat-hedral.

Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week? #Caturday pic.twitter.com/xZXDsAQxWW — Canterbury Cathedral (@No1Cathedral) May 23, 2020

"Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week?" they cathedral wrote on Twitter.

The UK's lockdown has forced churches across the country to deliver sermons remotely, but few have delivered moments as purrfect as this.

