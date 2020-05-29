Critics say lockdowns will be more damaging than the virus. Experts say it's a false choice

London (CNN) Is the damage caused by the lockdown worse than the virus itself? That's a question raised by some world leaders and commentators who claim that economic and social hardship caused by strict coronavirus restrictions places a heavier burden on society than the death rate caused by the disease.

These lockdown skeptics point to the tens of millions of US jobs lost in an economic downturn not seen since the Great Depression, the warning by the European Commission of a recession of "historic proportions" and the Bank of England's fear that the British economy is facing its worst crash in three centuries.

US President Donald Trump made similar claims in late March, telling Fox News: "You're going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression."

These arguments are unconvincing, say economists. To fix the global economy, fix the global pandemic, they add. Survey data shows the US economy was winding down even before US states were mandating stay-at-home policies. Fear of the virus mean people were shopping less, small businesses were closing and cutting employment.

"What I think they [the skeptics] are missing is this wasn't some left-wing conspiracy to stop the economy from working. This was middle-aged people, like me, who didn't want to see their parents die," Charlie Robertson, chief economist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, told CNN.

Nor is there enough data to say lockdowns are more deadly than the disease -- which has infected over 5.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 350,000.

"None of us [economists] have enough information to know if lockdowns are worth it or not. We are not operating in the realm of perfect information or even much information," Thomas Hale, associate professor in public policy at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, told CNN.

Studies of previous recessions have shown that all-cause mortality tends to fall during them, although suicides increase. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, it was found there were declines in mortality and gains in life expectancy, according to a research paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

But there is no precedent to the scale of the lockdowns enacted around the world to combat the coronavirus. The best we can do, say economists, is to track the emerging evidence. "We don't know much about the epidemiology of this disease; we don't know how long it will last, how the economy will react -- these are all big unknowns -- so the best we can do at this point is follow the evidence we do have, be completely committed to following the science and updating our strategies as we get new information," Hale added.

The impact

There is no doubt that lockdowns have wrought economic chaos. Restrictions launched to counteract the disease have exacerbated existing inequalities in education and the workplace, and between genders, races, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Academics warn of a new lost generation as more disadvantaged students face increased obstacles to achieving good grades under lockdown. Historically underpaid, women are the hardest hit by the economic slump in the US, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.