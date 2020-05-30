Unarmed Palestinian man shot dead by police in Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) An unarmed Palestinian man has been shot and killed by police at one of the entrances to Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Israeli police said officers believed the man had a gun and opened fire on him when he refused to stop for them.

Relatives named the deceased as 32-year-old Eyad Rawhi Al-Halaq from the Wadi Al-Joz area of Jerusalem.

They told CNN he had autism, and the mental age of a six-year-old child, and that he was on his way to his special educational needs school when the fatal incident took place.

An Israeli police statement Saturday morning said: "In Jerusalem's Old City, at Lions Gate area, police units on patrol spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol. They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot, during the chase officers also opened fire at the suspect, who was neutralized."

A police spokesman later confirmed to CNN that officers who checked the man's body found no weapon on him.

