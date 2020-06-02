People from ethnic minorities are up to 50% more likely to die from coronavirus than white people, UK report finds

(CNN) People from the UK's ethnic minority communities are up to 50% more likely to die with coronavirus than their white British peers, a government review has found.

The analysis, conducted by government agency Public Health England (PHE), found that people of Bangladeshi heritage who tested positive for the virus were around twice as likely to die as their white British peers.

People from other minority communities, including those of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani and Caribbean descent, also had a 10% to 50% higher risk of death when compared to white Britons, the report found.

Those from black ethnic groups were also more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19. The diagnosis rate per 100,000 of the population was 486 for black females and 649 for black males, compared to 220 for white females and 224 for white males.

The document was published Tuesday -- after the UK government denied British media reports that its release had been delayed due to protests in the US over the killing of George Floyd.

