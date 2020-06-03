UK police identify new suspect in 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann

(CNN) British police officers investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have identified a new suspect, in what they described as a "significant new line of enquiry," 13 years after the three year-old vanished in Portugal.

McCann vanished while sleeping in her family's holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, in a case that has since gained widespread media attention in the UK. She has never been found, and no one has ever been charged over her disappearance.

The new suspect is a German man currently imprisoned in Germany over an unrelated matter, the UK's Metropolitan Police force said.

The force did not identify the man but described him as a 43-year-old white man. He lived periodically in southern Portugal's Algarve region between 1995 and 2007, when McCann disappeared.

"He is connected to the area of Praia da Luz and surrounding regions, and spent some short spells in Germany," the police statement said.

Read More