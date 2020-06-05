First stage of cleanup completed after huge fuel spill in northern Russia, state media says

Moscow (CNN) Emergency services in Russia have completed the first stage of a major cleanup operation after 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river in the Siberian city of Norilsk.

The fuel entered the water from a nearby power station, causing damage that one environmental group described as "catastrophic."

Yevgeny Zinichev, the local head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the first stage of the cleanup operation was complete, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"The event, the emergency situation was localized on June 1,"Zinichev said, according to the agency.

Putin has declared a state of emergency in Norilsk over the spill.

