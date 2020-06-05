NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism

(CNN) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns in a video response to NFL players calling on the league to condemn racism and support its black players.

Goodell took to Instagram on Friday in response to the video "Stronger Together," which features several of the league's most famous players asking the league to take a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said.

In the video Goodell says, "It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality."