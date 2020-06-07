Australian surfer dies after being bitten by a great white shark nearly 10 feet long

(CNN) A 60-year-old surfer died Sunday in Australia after being bitten by a great white shark that was nearly ten feet long, authorities say.

The man, from Queensland, was killed while surfing at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on the far north coast of New South Wales, according to Surf Life Saving New South Wales.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, police and emergency responders were notified that a man had been attacked on the beach. Several other surfers and board-riders had already rushed to rescue him, fighting off the shark then helping the man to shore, local police said a statement

He was bitten on the back of his thigh, and received first aid on shore for serious injuries on his left leg, but died at the scene, said Surf Life Saving in a statement.

Beaches between the towns of Kingscliff and Cabarita will close for 24 hours.

Read More